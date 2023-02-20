TRAI to issue consultation paper on 5G device availability, pricing

TRAI officials said they have observed a rise in the prices of 5G devices as compared with the devices that only supported 4G. The paper — to be released in the coming months — is aimed at considering the issue of device availability and pricing as a part of digital inclusion, officials said.

India's telecom regulator on Monday said it will issue a consultation paper on strengthening digital inclusion, which also concerns device availability and pricing. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI's) paper will be issued against the backdrop of the rollout of 5G services in India last year.

TRAI officials said they have observed a rise in the prices of 5G devices as compared with the devices that only supported 4G. The paper — to be released in the coming months — is aimed at considering the issue of device availability and pricing as a part of digital inclusion, officials said.

According to those in the know, the consultation paper will also consider

the issues of connectivity and digital literacy in this regard.

May smartphone brands such as Apple, Samsung, Google, vivo, OPPO and the like have sold 5G devices in India long before the services were rolled out. While the ability to access 5G on the smartphones was unlocked towards the end of 2022 through a software update, there's no denying that there's no shortage of 5G-enabled phones in the market currently, spanning different price brackets.

As of now, the only major player that sells 5G-supported phones in India, but has yet to roll out a soft unlock of the 5G bands, is Google. On December 28, Google had informed CNBC-TV18.com that it would roll out the 5G unlock in the first quarter of this year , but as things stand, it is still in beta testing.

Currently, Motorola sells one of the most inexpensive 5G phones in the market, the Moto e13, for Rs 6,999. The major flagships, such as Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, start at more than Rs 1 lakh.

