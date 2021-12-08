TRAI asks Elon Musk’s Starlink to stop selling pre-bookings without license

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked Starlink , the satellite broadband company owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to stop selling pre-bookings for telecom business in India without necessary authorisations.

In a letter sent to the company, TRAI said Starlink Internet Services should “desist from soliciting telecom business and collecting related fees” as it did not have the required authorisations for it, Economic Times, which viewed the directive dated December 7, said.

The TRAI directive comes on the heels of the department of telecom (DoT) barring Starlink from seeking pre-bookings for its internet-from-space service, saying the firm did not have the required licensee for conducting the business.

Starlink had started taking pre-orders from customers in India for the beta version of its upcoming satellite broadband service, priced at around Rs 7,425 and had already sold over 5000 connections , the company said. However, it stopped accepting pre-bookings following the directive from the communications ministry.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Sanjay Bhargava, Starlink India head, wrote that the company was planning to apply for a commercial license in India by January 31. With the license, the company plans to start rolling out services by next April and is targeting 2,00,000 terminals in India by December 2022.

According to Bhargava, the estimated cost of Starlink’s broadband-from-space service in India in the first year is likely to be around Rs 1.58 lakh (including local taxes/levies) per user terminal and around Rs 1.15 lakh from the second year onwards.

Explaining the benefits of a Starlink connection, the company has asked state governments and union territories to tap the Universal Services Obligation Fund corpus and their own budgets to fund the purchase and installation of a Starlink terminal in the first year. The terminal will help ramp up broadband connectivity across the state via its satellite service.

Apart from Starlink, Bharti Airtel’s OneWeb, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon and the Tata-Telesat are all looking to tap the potential of the broadband-from-space segment in India.