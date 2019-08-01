Top telecom panel split over Rs 3,050 crore penalty on Voda-Idea, Airtel, says report

The Digital Communications Commission (DCC), an inter-ministerial panel, which met last week, is divided on Rs 3,050 crore penalty on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, out of the seven members present at the meeting, two opposed the decision to impose penalty while one supported the idea of extending the tenure for paying the penalty, the report said.

The DCC, however, went with the majority view and backed Trai's proposal of imposing the penalties, it said.

The two members against the penalties are former finance secretary SC Garg and telecom department’s member (services) Debatosh Manna, the report added.

Garg is believed to have argued that the onus of ensuring the quality of services is on Jio, and not Airtel or Vodafone Idea, as per the report, which cited sources. It added that the former finance secretary believes given the health of the sector, the amount of the penalty should be reduced.

India's telecom regulator has recommended penalty against Bharti, and what were then Vodafone Group Plc's India unit and Idea Cellular, saying the three denied points of interconnection to Jio, a move it termed as anti-consumer and aimed at stifling competition.