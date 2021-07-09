These 3 Samsung smartphones to cost Rs 500 more; check details here

Samsung has hiked the prices of three of its smartphones that belong to the M, F and A series. Under these series, the Galaxy A12, Galaxy M02s and Galaxy F02 prices have been increased by a maximum of Rs 500.

The Samsung website along with major online retailers like Flipkart and Amazon have increased the price with immediate effect.

The Samsung Galaxy A12 (4GB+64GB) model is now priced at Rs 13,499 whereas the 4GB+128GB model costs Rs 14,499. The Galaxy M02s was launched in January this year while the Galaxy A12 model was released in February. The Galaxy F02 series was launched in April, 2021.

Samsung joins other smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Oppo to increase prices in the budget or base variant segment. According to Gadgets Now, a Xiamoi spokesperson said, the past year has witnessed shortages across the supply chain leading to a demand supply mismatch. This has resulted in an upward movement in component prices used in smartphones, smart televisions, and other electronic gadgets.

Last week, smartphone manufacturer Oppo had increased its prices across five models. The Oppo A11k model saw a hike of Rs 500 and is currently selling at Rs 8,990. The Oppo A15 price too was increased by Rs 500 bringing it up to Rs 9,490. The Oppo A15s is now selling at Rs 12,490 while the Oppo A53 saw an increase of Rs 1,000 along with Oppo F19.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Pro Max (4GB +64GB) was hiked by Rs 1,000 and the 4GB+128GB saw an addition of Rs 2,000. The Redmi 9 Pro Max 6GB+64GB costs Rs 2,000 more and the 6GB+128GB variant is pricier by Rs 1,000.