Telecom vendors ask Ravi Shankar Prasad to make BSNL pay Rs 3,000 crore dues
Updated : October 06, 2019 08:50 PM IST
Telecom vendors' association TEMA has sought communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's intervention in getting Rs 3,000 crore dues from BSNL, despite the state-run firm being reminded by suppliers and manufacturers several times.
The letter cited finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent direction asking government departments to clear outstanding dues of suppliers and service providers, by October 15, to provide liquidity.
The letter also tags finance minister Sitharaman, telecom secretary Anshu Prakash, and expenditure secretary GC Murmu.
