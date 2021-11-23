Telecom tariff hike: Fitch Rating says India still cheapest market in terms of ARPUs

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea said it has decided to hike its prepaid tariffs in the range of 20-25 percent. The new rates will be effective from November 25. On Monday, Bharti Airtel had also announced tariff hike of 20-25 percent with effect from November 26, 2021.

In a filing with the exchanges, the company said that the new plans will start the process of improvement in average revenue per user (ARPU) and help address the financial stress faced by the industry.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nitin Soni, Senior Director of Corporates at Fitch Ratings, said, "We had been expecting this tariff hike from the last two years. Even after this 20-25 percent hike, India is still one of the cheapest markets in the world in terms of ARPU. So, we do believe that ARPU will increase by 15 percent in FY22 to about Rs 170 and then by another 10-15 percent in FY23. So, I think there will be a gradual rise in tariff as these new plans are implemented by the companies."

Disclosure: RIL, the promoter of Reliance Jio, also controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.