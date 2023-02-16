Telecom subscriber base inches up to 1,170.38 million in December 2022

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent," as per the monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released by the telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday

The telecom subscriber base in the country increased marginally to 1,170.38 million in December 2022, primarily due to a rise in fixed line connections, according to official data. This is up from 1,170.17 million subscribers reported in November of the previous year.

"The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,170.18 million at the end of November to 1,170.38 million at the end of December, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.02 percent," as per the monthly subscriber report for December 2022 released by the telecom regulator TRAI on Thursday

In December, the number of wireline subscribers in India increased to 27.45 million from 27.13 million in November, reflecting a net addition of 0.32 million subscribers.

The latest report from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) revealed that the growth in the wireline segment was primarily led by Reliance Jio, which added 292,411 new customers, followed by Bharti Airtel with 146,643 new landline customers. BSNL added 13,189 new wireline customers, and Quadrant added 6,355 subscribers to its wireline segment.

In contrast, some telecom providers experienced a decline in their wireline customer base. State-owned MTNL lost 110,168 fixed line customers in December, while Vodafone Idea lost 15,920 fixed line customers. Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices also reported a decrease with 6,292 and 5,849 customers lost, respectively.

The number of mobile subscribers in the nation decreased slightly from 1,143,04 million in November to 1,142,93 million in December.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost 2.47 million members, which had a negative effect on the expansion of the wireless market.

Although Reliance Jio and Bharti added 1.7 million and 1.52 million new consumers, respectively, the loss of subscribers suffered by VIL, BSNL (8,76,429), MTNL (3,450), and Reliance Communications (214) hampered the growth of the cellular market.

The number of broadband subscribers increased slightly to 832.2 million in December from 825.38 million in November, with 798.69 million of those users coming via mobile devices.

"Top five service providers constituted 98.41 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of December-22. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (432.16 million), Bharti Airtel (234.46 million), Vodafone Idea (123.87 million), BSNL (26.35 million) and Atria Convergence (2.14 million)," the report said.