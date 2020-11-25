Telecom Telecom sector revenues rises 33% from lows; Reliance Jio leads with 38% revenue share Updated : November 25, 2020 03:51 PM IST Bharti Airtel reported 4 percent QoQ revenue growth, while growth for Reliance Jio was highest at 5 percent QoQ. Vodafone Idea which was most impacted by the COVID-19-led lockdowns lagged peers with a lower 3 percent QoQ revenue growth. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.