Telecom regulatory body orders telcos to use AI for call filtering, seeks compliance report within 30 days

TRAI instructs telecom companies to deploy AI-based system to combat Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) and protect consumers from fraudulent messages and calls.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday directed telecom companies to deploy an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) Detect system to detect, identify, and act against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs).

According to a press release, the system is capable of evolving to deal with new signatures, new patterns and new techniques used by UTMs. TRAI has said that UTMs through messages having fraudulent links and telephone numbers trap the customers into sharing their critical information causing financial loss to the customers.

As per TRAI, UTMs are entities that do not get registered with the Access Providers and use 10-digit mobile numbers for sending commercial communications through messages or calls.