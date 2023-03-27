Rs 10 lakh prize for ethical hacker who can break India's first quantum computing-based telecom network

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also announced a Rs 10 lakh prize money for ethical hackers who can break the encryption of the system.

Telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the country's first quantum computing-based telecom network link is now operational between Sanchar Bhawan and National Informatics Centre office located in CGO Complex in New Delhi. He said this while speaking at the first international quantum enclave at the National Capital.

“The first quantum secure communication link between Sanchar Bhawan and NIC, CGO complex is now operational," Vaishnaw said.

He also announced a Rs 10 lakh prize money for ethical hackers who can break the encryption of the system.

"We are also launching a hackathon, a challenge round, for anybody who breaks this system and system developed by C-DoT, we will be giving Rs 10 lakh per break," Vaishnaw added.