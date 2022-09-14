Ashwini Vaishnaw expects telecom service quality to improve 3x to 4x

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The telecom minister also said the DoT has set an industry target of 80 percent 5G coverage, in a 'very short time frame.'

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has demanded that telecom industry players "significantly" improve the quality of service. He said he expects quality of service to be ramped up 3x to 4x.

Vaishnaw said he has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to go around a different check for quality of service.

"We expect service quality to go up significantly," he said, adding that the telecom sector needs to reciprocate to reforms introduced by the government.

Vaishnaw added that he would make a proposal to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to increase quality of service requirements by 3x to 4x.

The DoT has set an industry target of 80 percent 5G coverage, in a "very short time frame." Vaishnaw said the target has been given to the industry and they would share the rollout plans.

The government is also going to urge telecom infrastructure companies to explore use of green hydrogen, sustainable sources of energy.

Vaishnaw said power consumption in towers would be an issue and he urged the industry to come up with sustainable solutions.

"The government is willing to work with the industry to explore use of green hydrogen. We are looking to reduce carbon footprint of digital and telecom infrastructure," he said.

Also Read: Twitter whistleblower raises security flaws before US Congress