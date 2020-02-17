#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Economy

Telecom department should insist that incumbent telcos pay up soon

Updated : February 17, 2020 02:03 PM IST

Even if incumbent telcos wanted to contest legally, they could have paid LF & SUC “under protest” to save on interest, and penalties, which is almost now 70 per cent of the total demand of about Rs 1.7 lakh crore.
Telecom department should insist that incumbent telcos pay up soon

You May Also Like

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Muthoot Finance shares jump over 7% on strong Q3 results; NIM at 17.1% highest in 12 quarters

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Coronavirus: China virus toll reaches 1,765

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Eight of top-10 firms add over Rs 1 lakh crore in market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement