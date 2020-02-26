  • SENSEX
Telecom Department looking into AGR payment issues, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated : February 26, 2020 11:09 PM IST

In all, 15 telecom entities owe the government Rs 1.47 lakh crore in unpaid statutory dues.
Airtel and Vodafone Idea account for about 60 percent of the estimated dues, which include interest and penalty for late payments.
Following the Supreme Court order on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of telecom companies, industry honchos Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla had met the finance minister.
