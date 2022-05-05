Telecom companies report 2.6% lower gross revenue in third quarter

Telecom service providers' gross revenue declined by 2.64 percent to Rs 69,695 crore in the December 2021 quarter, according to the latest data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

The gross revenue of the telecom service providers (TSPs) was Rs 71,588 crore in the same period a year ago, the quarterly performance report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday showed.

The total number of telephone subscribers in India decreased by 0.9 percent to 117.84 crore at the end of December 2021 over the previous quarter. The total subscriber base included 115.46 crore wireless and 2.37 crore wireline customers. The total internet subscriber base in the country stood at 82.93 crore and broadband subscribers at 79.2 crore at the end of the December 2021 quarter, according to the report.