The mobile number portability requests remain elevated at nearly 11 mn in April despite telcos rationalizing retailer’s commissions. This is as high as 11-12 mn for past several months indicating intense competition. Analysts expect Bharti and Jio’s market share gains to accelerate at Vi’s expense, especially among premium subscribers.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)’s April 2023 subscriber data indicates industry net additions continue to remain muted with 0.8 million month on month decline and down 24 million since December 2021 tariff hike.

However, the quality of subscriber base continues to improve. Reliance Jio continued to gain wireless subscriber market share, growing 29 bps month on month at Vi’s expense which is down 25 bps in Apr-23. Bharti ’s overall and Visitor Location Registry (VLR) net adds were subdued.

