Telecom associations warn people against telecom tower installation fraud

The Telecom Industry Associations (COAI) and Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) have cautioned people against frauds related to the installation of mobile towers on their properties, in a joint statement.

The warning has been issued against certain companies, agencies, or individuals who are fraudulently approaching people and asking them to deposit money in their personal or company accounts for leasing their personal property for the installation of mobile towers, according to a PTI report.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) represents the body of telecom service providers and the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) represents telecom infrastructure firms.

Fraudulent individuals and dubious firms are also offering fake ''No Objection Certificates'' for the installation of towers, the report added.

The joint statement urged people to verify the authenticity of such entities “by visiting the websites of TSPs or IPs before accepting any offers for tower installation”.

People can visit the Department Of Telecommunications’ (DoT) website to see a list of updated and verified TSPs and IPs.

Telecom operators Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea or authorised telecom infrastructure providers do the installation work for mobile towers, the report said quoting COAI Director General S P Kochhar who also urged consumers to establish “the authenticity and bonafide of the people or organisations” approaching them “for tower installation on the website of the related company”.

TAIPA’s director general T R Dua, informed that the mobile towers are installed by the telecom infrastructure providers like Summit Digitel, Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation, Infrastructure and Ascend Telecom, the report added.

Many steps are afoot to caution the general public about the frauds, Dua said, according to the report.

Recently, the COAI had issued a caution urging the people not to click on links that offer free mobile recharge. Fraudsters had generated and shared the link to collect the personal data of the users.