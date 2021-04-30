Telecom associations warn people against telecom tower installation fraud Updated : April 30, 2021 02:33:52 IST Fraudulent individuals and dubious firms are also offering fake ''No Objection Certificates'' for the installation of towers The joint statement urged people to verify the authenticity of such entities “by visiting the websites of TSPs or IPs before accepting any offers for tower installation” Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) represents body of telecom service providers and Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) represents telecom infrastructure firms Published : April 30, 2021 02:33 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply