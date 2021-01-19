  • SENSEX
Telecom and networking equipment PLI norms finalised for cabinet approval

Updated : January 19, 2021 03:15 PM IST

The PLI benefits include 7 percent for MSME companies per year on eligible incremental sales for the 5 years period.
Similarly, Non-MSME companies will be eligible for a 6 percent incentive in the first and second year, 5 percent in the third and fourth year, and 4 percent in the fifth year.
The aim is to implement PLI schemes starting in April 2021 and the allocation for the telecom and networking equipment PLI is Rs 12,195 crore.
