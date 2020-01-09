Legal

Telecom AGR: Supreme Court rejects plea by companies for open court review of order

Updated : January 09, 2020 02:44 PM IST

The Department of Telecommunications and mobile carriers have been at loggerheads over the definition of adjusted gross revenue.

Telecom companies in India pay the DoT nearly 3-5 percent of their AGR in usage charges for spectrum, or airwaves, and 8 percent of AGR as licence fees.