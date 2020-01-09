Legal
Telecom AGR: Supreme Court rejects plea by companies for open court review of order
Updated : January 09, 2020 02:44 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications and mobile carriers have been at loggerheads over the definition of adjusted gross revenue.
Telecom companies in India pay the DoT nearly 3-5 percent of their AGR in usage charges for spectrum, or airwaves, and 8 percent of AGR as licence fees.
The Supreme Court will hear the review petition by Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on payment of AGR in its chambers — with no lawyers present — on January 15 and 16.
