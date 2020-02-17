Telecom AGR dues: How much Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices paid so far

The country’s telecom sector was hit by Monday blues in every possible way with the pressure to pay up adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the government. After the Supreme Court rapped the telcos and demanded that they pay their dues before the next hearing of the court on March 17, the Department of Telecom (DoT) slapped notices on all telecom operators asking them to make the payment immediately. So by the end of what was an action-packed weekend and an even-busier Monday for the telecom operators, here is the status:

Bharti Airtel

According to the government, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 39,723 crore in AGR dues. The company on Monday confirmed that it has completed the payment of Rs 10,000 crore and will make the balance payment after self-assessment of the dues, before the next hearing date of March 17. “We wish to submit that in compliance with the Supplementary Order dated October 24, 2019 and the Order dated February 14, 2020 of the Supreme Court, the Company has paid today an amount of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications [which includes (i) an amount on behalf of Telenor India, merged with the Company; and (ii) Rs 500 crore on behalf of Bharti Hexacom Limited, a subsidiary company. The company is in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court,” Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea

As per the government, Vodafone Idea owes Rs 56,709 crore in AGR dues. The company announced that it has paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government on Monday and will pay an additional Rs 1,000 crore by the end of the week. It had filed an application in the Supreme Court on Friday, which was taken up by the court on Monday, asking the court to stop DoT from taking any coercive action for recovery of AGR dues and to stop the government from enchasing the bank guarantees provided to them by the company.

“An urgent oral application made this morning before the Supreme Court for directions to be issued to the DoT to not take any coercive steps for recovery of AGR dues was not entertained by the Court,” said Vodafone idea in a statement to the stock exchanges. It also added that the board will take further stock of the situation to see how further additional payments can be made. Sources have confirmed to CNBC TV18 that Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc is unwilling to furnish further capital into the company for the dues.

The company’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, in an interview with CNBCTV18, said that if the government were to encash the bank guarantee, it would be the end of the road for Vodafone Idea.

Tata Telservices

Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) owes Rs 14,819 crore in AGR dues, as per the government. The company, after self-assessment of the dues, has submitted Rs 2,197 crore to the DoT. “Pursuant to the judgment dated October 24, 2019 of the Supreme Court and in accordance with further communications from the DoT, Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) have made a payment of Rs 2,197 crore to the DoT towards Licence Fees and Spectrum Usage Charges. TTSL and TTML have also submitted to DoT the details of calculations in support of the payment,” it said it a statement. As per Tata Group’s assessment, the amount of Rs 2,179 crore is the complete amount to be paid against AGR dues.

RCOM