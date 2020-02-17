Economy Telecom AGR dues: How much Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices paid so far Updated : February 17, 2020 08:47 PM IST Bharti Airtel confirms that it has completed the payment of Rs 10,000 crore and will make the balance payment post self-assessment of the dues, before the next hearing date of March 17. Vodafone Idea’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, in an interview with CNBC TV18, said that if the government were to encash the bank guarantee, it would be the end of the road for the company.