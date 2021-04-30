Telcos spend Rs 9,000 crore on infrastructure during pandemic: Report

Major telecommunication carriers like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio have together spent as much as Rs 9,000 crore in improving network infrastructure over the past year.

S.P. Kocchar, director-general, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, "Nearly Rs 9,000 crore has been spent by telecom service providers in putting telecom sites and laying optic fibre cable since last one year," reported the Economic Times.

Kocchar also added that the industry was prepared to meet the increasing and evolving needs of the Indian consumer base while ensuring the highest possible uptimes, the report mentioned.

The group represents core members Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio and associate members ACT Fibernet, Amazon.in, Nokia, Juniper, Ericsson, Google, Facebook, Apple and other multinational and domestic enterprises.

Telecom operators had bought additional spectrum blocks in the recently ended auction. This would further enhance the already existing network capacity on top of adding more to it, according to Kocchar.

The Department of Telecommunications had assigned 855.60 MHz of airwaves sold to the telecom operators in March auction across the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands earlier this month. The DoT also said the allocation of the airwaves was made contiguous wherever possible, a move that'll improve network efficiency and service quality.

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home model and the lockdown, the country has witnessed a massive surge in internet usage for various purposes.

According to Ivo Ivanov, chief executive officer, DE-CIX, an internet exchange operator, internet usage rose up by 192 percent across the country after the start of the pandemic, in an interview with The Financial Express.

He said, "There was significant growth in traffic. For instance, between February to December 2020, OTT & Video on Demand grew a whopping 1,317 percent, while gaming grew at 1,007 percent. Similarly, ISP traffic grew at 397 percent, whereas traffic from content delivery networks rose 328 percent. Data traffic at social & online media grew by 210 percent during the same period", the Financial Express report mentioned.

This has led telecom operators and infrastructure providers to ramp up the scale of the infrastructure in order to ensure constant connectivity.

According to data provided by Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), nearly 70,000 new mobile towers were added since February last year.

Optical fibre, used for high-speed fibre net connections, also saw an increase in its footprint. 2,47,550 km of optical fibre were laid down from September 2019 to March 2021.

TAIPA has recently asked for DoT permission for its ground staff to have unrestricted access to telecom tower sites as many states in India are in the grip of lockdowns or lockdown-like restrictions.