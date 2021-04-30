Telcos spend Rs 9,000 crore on infrastructure during pandemic: Report Updated : April 30, 2021 03:35:47 IST Telecom operators had bought additional spectrum blocks in the recently ended auction. The internet usage rose up by 192 percent across the country after the start of the pandemic. According to data provided by Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association, nearly 70,000 new mobile towers were added since February last year. Published : April 30, 2021 03:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply