Telcos seek to abolish USOF levy in Budget 2023 submission: Sources

The reduction of customs duty on key network equipment from 20 percent to nil, is also on the agenda. The equipment is said to be critical for the 5G rollout.

In their submission to the Finance Ministry for the Budget 2023, telecom companies are seeking the abolishment of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) levy and also the reduction of licence fees from three percent to one percent, sources said.

Additionally, the companies are also looking for a refund of the accumulated Input Tax Credit of Rs 32,000 crore along with the grant of Input Tax Credit on critical equipment that is mounted on telecom towers.

