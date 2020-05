The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) in a letter to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has sought an early decision on floor tariff for data services as the sector faces financial constraints.

The telecom companies have sought an early open house discussion on fixing floor prices for data services. The telcos feel that the below cost pricing of telecom services has suppressed the revenue stream.

"Given the financial pressure on the sector and the fact that ARPU [average revenue per user] and tariffs of the Indian telecom sector is the lowest in the world, floor pricing is imperative to ensure that the sector is sustainable, and is in a position to bear the deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues while continuing to invest in world-class networks and services," COAI’s letter to TRAI said.

COAI has urged the regulator to use the online platform for the open house discussion as it has begun the process for other consultation papers.

TRAI listed the consultation paper on tariff issues of the telecom operators in December 2019, but an open house discussion on the issue has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.