Telcos raise prepaid rates; experts anticipate another hike in 12-18 months

Jio followed Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in hiking tariffs. Prices of prepaid plans have been raised by 20 percent effective from December 1, but plans continue to be at 8-20 percent discount as compared to industry peers. However, experts expect another tariff hike in 12-18 months from telecom companies.

After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India's largest mobile operator Reliance Jio, on Sunday, announced up to 21 percent hike in its prepaid tariffs to be effective from December 1. Despite the increase in rates, Jio has kept the price of plans lower than Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The rate for 28 days validity plan at Rs 91 for Jiophone users is the lowest among private telecom operators. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the entry level plan tariffs with 28 days validity to Rs 99.

In an interview with CNBC-TV, Nitin Soni, Senior Director, Corporates at Fitch Ratings, Sanjay Kapoor, Telecom Expert, and Tarun Lakhotia, Director at Kotak Institutional, discussed the telecom sector in detail.

First up, on tariff hikes, Lakhotia, said, “The message, which is given along with the 20 percent across the board tariff hike, seems like it is just the beginning. The policy measures, which were announced recently have set the industry structure for the next four years. It makes sense for the operators to now start increasing tariffs on a consistent basis rather than keeping this as a one-off event."

"So where does the stock stand? We think the recent hikes are of course getting priced in. But, we are looking at next two to three years of further tariff realignment, which could lead to a much higher ARPU trajectory as well as earnings trajectory for each of the companies,” he said.

He added, “No doubt, Bharti remains the pure play on telecom. Reliance has actually underperformed as compared to its peers in telecom, as compared to Bharti in the last six months. We have upgraded our rating on Reliance to ‘buy’ today. We think there is more upside to be made on the stock, given the relative performance and improving business outlook on each of the segments."

"We continue to like Bharti as well with an ‘add’ rating and fair value of Bharti being at Rs 850 currently,” he mentioned.

On ARPUs, Soni said, “This is a positive move as all three telecom companies have hiked headline tariffs. We do expect ARPU to increase by 15 percent in FY22 and another 15 to 20 percent increase in FY23."

"So in the medium term, which is FY23, we expect ARPU to actually increase to around 190 to 200 levels. As we have seen, Bharti’s management has been saying that in the short to medium term, they do see the ARPU levels at Rs 200 and in the longer term, they see ARPUs at Rs 300. So overall, it is a positive move, but as Tarun also mentioned, I think this is the beginning of tariff hikes and we would probably see another tariff hike in 12 to 18 months,” he said.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea demonstrates around 4 gbps 5G data speed during trial

Sanjay Kapoor, Telecom Expert, said, “My own take is that don't expect the next price rise to wait 18 months. My take is it will happen faster. You have seen a rise in prepaid why will the postpaid not rise. All postpaid customers were used to giving a lot more revenues and ARPUs to the telcos. Why would they not be willing and especially Vodafone Idea is more fortified on that part of the base because Jio doesn't pose a big threat to them on the postpaid side."

"So I think, I anticipate there will be more hikes and the next hike will happen sooner than 18 months - that is one. The second thing is the semblance on the amount of data that we roll out and the rollovers will gain a huge amount of semblance because all that contributes to the profitability of the operators,” he mentioned.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...

With inputs from PTI

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.