In the midst of the Centre rolling out the stimulus package for reviving the economy, the telcos have thrown their hat in the ring, pushing for liquidity support in the form of soft loans on the back of Rs 35,000 crore GST input tax credit.

The issuance of refunds of GST input tax credits is fast becoming an issue between the telcos and the government, with over Rs 35,000 crore of dues hanging in the balance. For several quarters now, telecom operators have nudged and pleaded to allow for the refund at the earliest.

In April, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), a representative body for telcos, had written to the finance ministry, seeking a refund of unutilized input tax credits, among various other reliefs. The COAI represents telcos such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel.

But with multiple pleas not yielding any results, the telcos will now be pitching for allowing the use of unutilized input tax credit as security for concessional loans. Telcos are pitching for soft financing, at interest rates below the market rate, for a long term of 5 years or more. These soft loans, as per telcos, will help tide over the liquidity stress in the sector.

The telcos are facing a collective burden of over Rs 1.3 lakh crore in the form of AGR dues as ordered by the SC. The SC even struck down pleas by the telcos to allow for self-assessment of the total dues payable, reinforcing the payable dues at over Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, the telcos find their networks running at 120-130% of capacity. Telcos claim to have supported over 80 million low-income subscribers, by allowing for extension of the validity period.