The wait for telecom operators to get additional access and backhaul spectrum could get longer, as the telecom ministry takes time for legal vetting of the request. The Department of Telecom is seeking legal opinion before stepping forward with respect to spectrum allocation.

On March 18 and March 20, the Cellular Operators Association of India had written to the DoT requesting allocation for additional spectrum. The request came on account of the heightened demand for broadband and telecom services, with more people working from home in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The March 18 letter sought allocation of both access and backhaul spectrum. The March 20 letter had sought additional spectrum in the 1800Mhz band for a short term, on a temporary basis to augment capacity.

Sources in the DoT claimed that the 2G and the coal scam judgments delivered by the Supreme Court had prescribed competitive auctioneering as the suitable means of leasing out public resources such as spectrum. The DoT is seeking legal opinions to ensure that any temporary allocation, owing to the lockdown, does not run foul of the Supreme Court judgments.

Telecom ministry sources confirmed that after legal vetting of additional spectrum allocation, the telcos’ request could be processed and cleared within a week's time.

However, sources within the DoT, were circumspect with respect to the viability of such additional allocations. Sources clarified that the roll out and operationalisation of the additional spectrum, by telecom firms would easily take about four weeks’ time.