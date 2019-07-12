In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Telecom
Telecom

Telcos may get 16 years to make deferred payment for 5G spectrum, says report

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:45 AM IST

The initial discussions, the report said, are suggesting that the telcos will be required to give an upfront payment of between 5 and 10 percent of the value of the spectrum a telco buys at the auction.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to opt for the staggered route after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) did not lower the reserve price of Rs 492 crore per MHz for the 5G band, the report said.
Telcos may get 16 years to make deferred payment for 5G spectrum, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

Infosys Q1 earnings: Edelweiss expects lower margins but retains the stock in top picks

Infosys Q1 earnings: Edelweiss expects lower margins but retains the stock in top picks

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV