Telcos may get 16 years to make deferred payment for 5G spectrum, says report
Updated : July 12, 2019 08:45 AM IST
The initial discussions, the report said, are suggesting that the telcos will be required to give an upfront payment of between 5 and 10 percent of the value of the spectrum a telco buys at the auction.
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to opt for the staggered route after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) did not lower the reserve price of Rs 492 crore per MHz for the 5G band, the report said.
