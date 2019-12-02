#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Telcos earnings, ARPU to improve with tariff hike, say analysts

Updated : December 02, 2019 02:41 PM IST

Axis Capital said the increase in tariff is in line with the companies' communication in Novemberto strengthen the industry and the companies will compete on the basis of quality and service.
Goldman Sachs said that with Bharti and VIL announcing a fairly large tariff increase in one go, it could be some time before either company announces another future tariff hike.
Bank of America and Merrill Lynch said more tariff hikes could follow.
