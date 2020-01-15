Tatas to raise Rs 14,000 crore to clear telecom arm's dues, says report

Tata Sons is readying around Rs 14,000 crore to pay up its telecom arms adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, reported Business Standard. The holding company of Tata Group is raising money through banks and internal accruals in order to pay Tata Teleservices’ dues before the expiry of January 23 deadline set by the Supreme Court, the report said.

Sources told the paper that Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) has already made provisions for the payment along with another subsidiary Tata Tele. Out of the Rs 13,823 crore AGR dues, Rs 10,000 crore will be raised by the Tatas from banks, the report said. The move by the Tatas come as it is unlikely for the subsidiary to raise such large amounts before the expiry of the set deadline, the report added. In addition, Tata has also filed a review petition at Supreme Court against the order.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) had asked telecom licence holders to fasten the process of self-assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) based dues and their payment of over Rs 1.47 lakh crore last month.

Earlier, the Supreme Court decided in favour of the government’s contention that all revenue, including that from non-core sources, would be counted in calculating AGR. Licence holders have to pay about 8 percent of AGR to the DoT as fees.