Tatas to raise Rs 14,000 crore to clear telecom arm's dues, says report

Updated : January 15, 2020 11:59 AM IST

Out of the Rs 13,823 crore AGR dues, Rs 10,000 crore will be raised by the Tatas from banks.
The Department of Telecom (DoT) had asked telecom licence holders to fasten the process of self-assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) based dues and their payment of over Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
