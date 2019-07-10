Business
Tata Sons considering merger, sale of Tata Communications, says report
Updated : July 10, 2019 09:59 AM IST
The firm is looking into several options including merger and sale to deal with the loss-making TCL.
Tata management is considering the merger of some businesses of the TCL with Tata Consultancy Services.
The development comes a week after the resignation of CEO Vinod Kumar from Tata Communications.
