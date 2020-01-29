Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Telecom
Telecom

Tata Sons banking on TCS to pay off AGR dues of Tata Teleservices, says report

Updated : January 29, 2020 12:09 PM IST

According to the report, the company will most likely rely on TCS for sourcing funds in case it has to pay the dues urgently.
Tata Teleservices has to pay statutory dues of Rs 13,823 crore.
Tata Sons banking on TCS to pay off AGR dues of Tata Teleservices, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement