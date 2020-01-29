Telecom
Tata Sons banking on TCS to pay off AGR dues of Tata Teleservices, says report
Updated : January 29, 2020 12:09 PM IST
According to the report, the company will most likely rely on TCS for sourcing funds in case it has to pay the dues urgently.
Tata Teleservices has to pay statutory dues of Rs 13,823 crore.
