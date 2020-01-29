Tata Sons banking on TCS to pay off AGR dues of Tata Teleservices, says report

Tata Sons is in the process of arranging funds to pay off the statutory dues of Rs 13,823 crore of Tata Teleservices, reported The Economic Times, citing officials close to the development.

According to the report, the company will most likely rely on TCS for sourcing funds in case it has to pay the dues urgently.

The development comes even as the Supreme Court is set to hear the modification pleas filed by telecom companies after the court rejected the petitions by the firms seeking to review the October 16 AGR verdict.

The SC, in October, had rejected the telcos' definition of AGR and exposed them to payments of up to Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

"We are realistic of the importance to have a payment plan in place,” one of the officials was quoted as saying in the report.