Tata Communications Ltd. mentioned on Wednesday that its outstanding dues to an Indian telecom major, said to be Vodafone Idea, can be considred "good and recoverable." The company made this statement post its March quarter earnings announcement.

However, Tata Communications has not explicitly mentioned that the said customer is Vodafone Idea, but it does appear so based on the details provided.

According to Tata Communications' press statement, the said telecom major owes Rs 171.5 crore for financial year 2023, compared to Rs 197.4 crore in financial year 2022. The amount is classified as "trade receivables." The amount includes unbilled revenue and is net of provisions. The pending dues are through one of Tata Communications' unit.

The company, further said that the telecom major remains in discussion to agree on a payment plan for the outstanding dues.

Vodafone Idea in its December-ending quarter, had expressed its ability to continue as a going concern, to be dependent on raising additional funds as required, successful negotiations with lenders and vendors for continued support and generation of cash flow from operations that it needs to settle its liabilities as they fall due.

The telecom operator had further said that, as of December 2022, it had met all its debt obligations payable to its lenders/banks and financial institutions along with applicable interest and has utilised extended credit period to discharge some of its contractual obligations.

In the March quarter, Tata Communications saw its EBITDA margin decline by 120 basis points to 22.64 percent, while the data segment, which contributes nearly 80 percent to the overall topline, grew by 11 percent from last year and 2 percent sequentially.

Despite below-than-expected results, Tata Communications CEO Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan in his interaction with CNBC, expressed confidence in the company's current net debt-to-EBITDA level and reiterated that the company is not rethinking its capex plans.

He also noted that all markets, except for one international market, are growing well and that customers will focus on cost-led transformation in the next two years.

Shares of Tata Communications are trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 1,209.75.