Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel for recalculation of AGR dues

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas of Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel seeking direction for the recalculation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunication (DOT).
The two telecom companies were seeking the apex court's directions to correct what they pointed as arithmetic errors in the AGR calculation. Vodafone-Idea (VI) has dues of Rs 1.8 lakh crores and in a plea to the SC, it sought the correction of arithmetic errors, claiming it is "about to go under".
Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, had claimed duplication, disallowed deductions, and unaccounted payments. However, the Solicitor General had informed the court that the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has not shared any instructions on allowing the correction of errors.
While the shares of Bharti Airtel rose 1 percent, VI's low in the day came in well over 10 percent following the SC verdict.
|Total demand
|Self-assessment
|Paid
|Bharti Airtel
|Rs 43,980 crore
|Rs 13,004 crore
|Rs 18,004 crore
|Vodafone Idea
|Rs 58,254 crore
|Rs 21,533 crore
|Rs 7,854 crore
|Tata Teleservices
|Rs 16,798 crore
|Rs 2,197 crore
|Rs 4,197 crore
The verdict by the SC bench, headed by Justice LN Rao, was slated to be pronounced on Thursday but it was cancelled at the last hour. Previously on three occasions, SC had observed that AGR demand can't be recomputed.
Last September, SC had ordered the telecom companies to pay their dues. It had granted ten years to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices to pay the dues to DoT. The companies were to pay 10 percent of their dues by March 31, 2021.
But then, in January 2021, Bharti Airtel and VI had moved to SC seeking directions to recalculate the AGR dues. The companies had said their calculations have arithmetic errors. But the SC had pronounced that telcos cannot raise disputes and cannot ask for re-assessment.
First Published: IST