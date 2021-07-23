Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel for recalculation of AGR dues

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas of Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel seeking direction for the recalculation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunication (DOT).

The two telecom companies were seeking the apex court's directions to correct what they pointed as arithmetic errors in the AGR calculation. Vodafone-Idea (VI) has dues of Rs 1.8 lakh crores and in a plea to the SC, it sought the correction of arithmetic errors, claiming it is "about to go under".

Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, had claimed duplication, disallowed deductions, and unaccounted payments. However, the Solicitor General had informed the court that the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has not shared any instructions on allowing the correction of errors.

Total demand Self-assessment Paid Bharti Airtel Rs 43,980 crore Rs 13,004 crore Rs 18,004 crore Vodafone Idea Rs 58,254 crore Rs 21,533 crore Rs 7,854 crore Tata Teleservices Rs 16,798 crore Rs 2,197 crore Rs 4,197 crore

The verdict by the SC bench, headed by Justice LN Rao, was slated to be pronounced on Thursday but it was cancelled at the last hour. Previously on three occasions, SC had observed that AGR demand can't be recomputed.

Last September, SC had ordered the telecom companies to pay their dues. It had granted ten years to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices to pay the dues to DoT. The companies were to pay 10 percent of their dues by March 31, 2021.