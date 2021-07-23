Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • telecom>
    • Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel for recalculation of AGR dues

    Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel for recalculation of AGR dues

    Profile image
    By Yashi Gupta | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    AGR Dues case: The apex court has dismissed Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel's plea seeking recalculation of the AGR dues. In January 2021, the companies had reached out to the court, claiming mathematical errors in the calculation of AGR dues.

    Supreme Court dismisses pleas by Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel for recalculation of AGR dues
    The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas of Vodafone-Idea and Bharti Airtel seeking direction for the recalculation of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunication (DOT).
    The two telecom companies were seeking the apex court's directions to correct what they pointed as arithmetic errors in the AGR calculation. Vodafone-Idea (VI) has dues of Rs 1.8 lakh crores and in a plea to the SC, it sought the correction of arithmetic errors, claiming it is "about to go under".
    Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, had claimed duplication, disallowed deductions, and unaccounted payments. However, the Solicitor General had informed the court that the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has not shared any instructions on allowing the correction of errors.
    While the shares of Bharti Airtel rose 1 percent, VI's low in the day came in well over 10 percent following the SC verdict.
    Total demandSelf-assessmentPaid
    Bharti AirtelRs 43,980 croreRs 13,004 croreRs 18,004 crore
    Vodafone IdeaRs 58,254 croreRs 21,533 croreRs 7,854 crore
    Tata TeleservicesRs 16,798 croreRs 2,197 croreRs 4,197 crore
    The verdict by the SC bench, headed by Justice LN Rao, was slated to be pronounced on Thursday but it was cancelled at the last hour.  Previously on three occasions, SC had observed that AGR demand can't be recomputed.
    Last September, SC had ordered the telecom companies to pay their dues. It had granted ten years to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices to pay the dues to DoT.  The companies were to pay 10 percent of their dues by March 31, 2021.
    But then, in January 2021, Bharti Airtel and VI had moved to SC seeking directions to recalculate the AGR dues. The companies had said their calculations have arithmetic errors. But the SC had pronounced that telcos cannot raise disputes and cannot ask for re-assessment.
    For more updates, follow our live blog on AGR case
    (Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    AGR case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court dismisses applications of telecom majors alleging errors in calculation of dues; Vodafone Idea slips

    Next Article

    Karnataka HC denies relief to Amazon, Flipkart from CCI probe; dismisses writ appeals

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.30 15.35 2.34
    SBI Life Insura1,049.40 23.40 2.28
    Wipro597.30 13.10 2.24
    Axis Bank760.95 14.20 1.90
    ITC210.65 3.65 1.76
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.10 15.30 2.33
    Axis Bank760.85 14.35 1.92
    ITC210.60 3.55 1.71
    HCL Tech993.50 14.90 1.52
    Bharti Airtel554.20 7.70 1.41
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.30 15.35 2.34
    SBI Life Insura1,049.45 23.45 2.29
    Wipro597.35 13.15 2.25
    Axis Bank761.40 14.65 1.96
    ITC210.45 3.45 1.67
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.35 15.55 2.37
    Axis Bank761.00 14.50 1.94
    ITC210.35 3.30 1.59
    HCL Tech993.35 14.75 1.51
    Bharti Airtel554.00 7.50 1.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.46000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee87.5830-0.0450-0.05
    Pound-Rupee102.2420-0.2240-0.22
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6745-0.0015-0.22
    View More