Supreme Court AGR Ruling: Govt looks to provide relief to telecom companies

The government has formed a panel of secretaries to examine the issue of financial stress gnawing at the telecom sector and suggest possible relief measures, in the first major initiative by the telecom department after last week’s Supreme Court ruling requiring operators to pay overdue levies and interest.

The committee of secretaries (CoS), headed by the Cabinet Secretary, is likely to account for the setback to telecom operators due to the judgment on Thursday that upheld a demand by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) that they pay nearly Rs 92,000 crore in overdue levies and interest, said people aware of the matter. They asked not to be named.

The court also asked the companies to deposit the outstanding amount within three months.

What could be the relief measures for the telecom sector?

Relief could come in the form of lowering spectrum usage charges and contribution to Universal Service Obligation Fund, said the persons quoted above. The CoS will also consider measures such as staggering the payment of spectrum auction dues for FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22.

Telecom regulator Trai will also possibly examine the issue of minimum pricing of voice and data services to ensure the health of the sector.

Telecom operators Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have sparred for more than a decade with the DoT over the definition of so-called adjusted gross revenue (AGR), a percentage of which they pay as usage charges for spectrum or airwaves and as licence fees.

On Tuesday, shares in Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel closed 9.6 percent and 3.3 percent lower 8% in a broader Mumbai market that ended higher.

Vodafone Idea will be the worst hit given its already stretched balance sheet, brokerage ICICI Securities said.

The company, a combination of Britain's Vodafone Group Plc and local Idea Cellular, made a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.74 billion ($687.68 million) in the quarter to June, and had gross debt of Rs 1.2 trillion .

Bharti Airtel, which owes over Rs 216 billion to the DoT, reported a net loss of Rs 28.66 billion at the end of the June quarter, while net debt was 1.17 trillion rupees.

Bharti could scrape through making the overdue payments, but Vodafone Idea "is estimated to require additional capital to fund even the current operations beyond the next 3-4 quarters," brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

One of the persons aware of the possible relief package said the operators approached the government seeking relief on the financial duress they face. They asked the government to look into the future payments of spectrum they purchased and the license fee including the contribution to USOF, the person said, asking not to be named.

The operators told DoT that a large amount of input tax credit is available to their credit in government account which they request should be adjusted against future levies.