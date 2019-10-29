TOP NEWS »

Supreme Court AGR Ruling: Govt looks to provide relief to telecom companies

Updated : October 29, 2019 03:51 PM IST

The government has formed a panel of secretaries to examine the issue of stress gnawing at the telecom sector and suggest possible relief measures.
The committee of secretaries (CoS), headed by the Cabinet Secretary, is likely to account for the setback to telecom operators due to the judgment on Thursday .
Supreme Court AGR Ruling: Govt looks to provide relief to telecom companies
Delhi air turns 'hazardous' as AQI nears 1,000 at some places

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

