The Supreme Court on Thursday is hearing a petition filed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to allow telecom companies to make staggered payment for their Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S. Abdul Nazeer & MR Shah is hearing a plea by the Department of Telecommunications for staggered payment of AGR Dues by Telecom companies.

Reacting on today's AGR due hearing, telecom consultant Sanjay Kapoor said: “This is very much on the expected lines if you recall the last argument that happened, operators were pretty clear that they have made some submissions of the AGR dues which is on self-calculation and the balance that spectrum should be considered as security and their existing bank guarantee should be. So from their side, they will try ad justify that — now the matter is sub judice it will not be correct on my part to even utter a word but the courts have to see whether that is palatable.”

SC AGR dues order: Here are the main points

- We have considered the submissions made by telcos have sought more time.

-On the issue of furnishing undertaking, have deferred the hearing to third weekend July.

-DOT had sought time to consider the telcos proposals, will allow time till third week of July.

-SC directs for telcos to submit financial docs.

Arvind Datar for Tata to SC: Consider it a joint submission from all telcos that bank guarantees would be unfeasible.

Furnishing of bank guarantees will have an adverse impact of further investments in the sector

Rohatgi for Vodafone to SC: We appreciate the suggestion from the court, allow us 2 weeks to confer with the management of the company and will get back.

SC observes: This is the only industry that has done business during the lockdown.

SC observes: There has to be a provision for the down payment to avail of staggered payments. A need to show bonafide to claim benefits of staggered payment. Vodafone-Idea must work something out to come with some offer. A reasonable amount needs to be paid upfront. Not possible for us to pass orders without reasonable upfront payment.

Rohatgi for Vodafone Idea to SC: Dues claimed are over Rs 50,000 crore, how can I ask independent directors to furnish personal guarantees.

SC observes: All your assets are charged (Voda Idea), you say you are a foreign company, what if you walk away, leaving your assets here.

There has to be mutual trust.

Rohatgi for Vodafone to SC: Assets are worth Rs 42, 000 crore, have been charged as securities to secure borrowing of over 1 lakh crores.

Rohatgi to SC: We'll deposit all documents to manifest that Voda is not making profits.

The ship is barely afloat, the only way to pay AGR dues is to stagger payments over 20 years.

SC observes — How has Vodafone made provisions of 52000cr of contingent liabilities if not making any money?

Rohatgi: Payment in installments is the only way.

Justice Mishra: Place on record your balance sheets and income tax returns.

Rohatgi: I can place all these documents.

Rohatgi: If I pay more, I will have nothing left. I have 11000 employees. Will not be able to pay them.

Rohatgi for Vodafone Idea to SC: I have no security or proposal to give. The only proposal is to work and pay the AGR dues. Have bank guarantees of Rs 15, 000 crore that can be considered as a security.

Mukul Rohatgi to SC: After servicing debt of 1 lakh crores, paying creditors, continue to make losses. I have no profit, for the past very many quarters. Most assets are given as securities to banks to secure credit.

Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Vodafone Idea to SC: Extremely precarious position for Vodafone Idea. We are not in a position to give any fresh bank guarantees. Our parent company has written off investment, my losses are over Rs 1 lakh guarantees. Over Rs 10,000 crore of bank guarantees are lying with the DoT, should be considered as security.

AM Singhvi to SC: Bank Guarantees of Rs 10, 800 crore is pending with the DoT. Can be encashed if Airtel defaults on payments.

AM Singhvi to SC: Bharti Airtel's payment of AGR dues constitutes 70 percent of the total amount collected so far by DOT.

In a lighter vein, Singhvi says - Judges are not maintaining social distancing.

He further adds, we have a spectrum of Rs 1.12 lakh crores, have licenses and bank guarantees which are far in excess of the demands made.