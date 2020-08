Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench will on Monday likely pronounce its order on the government's petition to allow telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a period of the 20-year period. On July 20, the apex court had reserved its order while that there is "no going back" on the DoT demand on the AGR issues and it will only consider the timeline.

The AGR dues relate to an apex court ruling on October 24 last year when it upheld the government's broader definition of AGR, on which it calculates various levies like spectrum usage charges and license fees.

Mehta: We have informed NCLT that the spectrum cannot be an asset to a company. The question being discussed is whether the spectrum can be sold. SG says, for RCom, the amount to be recovered is 31000 crores which include spectrum usage and licensing charges.

Here’s a bit of background: The Supreme Court wants to ensure these companies did not misuse IBC to escape their AGR dues. Aircel has sold its 3G and 4G spectrum to Bharti. RCom has traded a large portion of its spectrum to Rel Jio. Videocon Tele has also sold its spectrum to Bharti. Under the spectrum trading agreement, dues after the approval date is borne by the buyer of spectrum whereas dues prior to it are the liability of the seller. The dues of Aircel and Videocon are prior to the sell-off date (so no impact on Bharti). For Rcom / part of the dues could be attributable to Jio - but Jio disputes that interpretation.

SG Tushar Mehta for DoT: Amount Recoverable from RComm is Rs 31,000 crore. Earlier, SG Mehta told the court that Aircel's resolution plan is finalised, RCom's resolution plan about to be finalised.

Justice Mishra: We want to go into the cause of initiation of insolvency for the telecom companies under the IBC. We want an understanding of their outstanding liabilities, urgency in pushing for insolvency.

Justices Arun Mishra, S. Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah assemble for the AGR staggered payment timeline issue.

Vodafone Idea owes a sum of Rs 50,399 crore while Bharti Airtel has dues worth 25,976 crore. The two telcos had, on July 20 revised their request for staggered payments from 20 years to 15 years. The court is also expected to examine today submissions regarding bona fides of companies that went into bankruptcy and determine the genuineness of these claims as per IBC.

Capital constraints due to liabilities force Vodafone Idea to delay payments​: Burdened with AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) liabilities, Vodafone Idea is seeing capital constraints in the company. The company has been struggling to pay salaries and make operational payments for the last few months, sources told CNBC-TV18. Rental payments to a few tower companies have been delayed as a result of this, they added.

The Supreme Court hearing on the AGR payments timeline has been postponed to 3 pm.

