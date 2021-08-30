Sunil Bharti Mittal calls for tariff hike; says 5G will be a reality in 2nd half of 2022

Airtel’s Sunil Bharti Mittal on Monday called for a tariff hike as he said 35 percent of the revenue generated is given out as levies to the government.

“Rs 35 out of Rs 100 of revenue generated by industries is given out as levies to the government,” the Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman said.

Meanwhile, the Bharti Airtel board has decided to raise growth capital as the company’s leverage is bothering investors. “Debt is at an extraordinary level. We are loaded with extraordinary debt - load of AGR and spectrum payments,” Mittal said.

It would be a grave error if Airtel stayed with business as usual as this time, he said, adding the leverage is bothering both investors and the company.

Mittal's address comes a day after telecom major Bharti Airtel announced that its Board of Directors has approved to raise capital up to Rs 21,000 crore via a rights issue

“This industry has seen hell over the last few years, 8-9 operators have disappeared. We ( Airtel ) are standing tall due to the large amount of money that we have raised. Indus towers is a very strategic asset, we cannot have a situation where we have weak tower ops,” he said.

Talking about 5G in India, Mittal said it will be a reality in the second half of 2022. He added that 15 percent of devices are 5G enabled and that 5G devices’ price points are coming down. Bharti Enterprises chairman said he hopes that the pricing of the spectrum will be equally made attractive by the government. He added that a lot more needs to be done on fibre rollout.

“There is an opportunity to accelerate the growth path now. The debt is comfortable for business as usual and part of 5G network. 5G is upon us now. We needed access to growth capital,” he said.

Mittal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for digital India and said that every touchpoint of the economy now relies on a digital medium. He added that the rate of adoption of digital mediums, even in the lower end of the economy, is surprising. “People are consuming 16GB per person per month,” he said.