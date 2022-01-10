STL is conducting lab trials for private telecom networks: Report 

STL, formerly Sterlite Technologies, is in the process of conducting early trials for setting up private telecom networks and small-scale networking solutions. The company, which is part of the Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta group, is currently conducting lab trials for various international telecom players, reported ET.

Lab trials are already underway in Australia, Taiwan and in the UK while the company is concurrently undertaking trials for wireless 5G services in the US, Japan and India, said Managing Director Ankit Agarwal to ET. Agarwal added that field trials will commence once lab trials are completed, and deployment is expected next year.

Private telecom networks are a relatively new concept that started gaining widespread attention with the advent of Private LTE networks. Unlike public telecommunications networks, private networks are built specifically for use by an organisation. These organisations can include utilities, factories or police departments and corporate entities. Only members of the organisation will be able to use the private telecom network. The organisation is able to decide on all aspects of the network like coverage, network performance, access and priority.

The development of the 5G telecom network is speeding up the adoption of private telecom networks. Industries are expected to increasingly adopt private telecom networks in special use cases. Tech companies are in particular expected to be one of the pioneer adopters of the new technology. Several companies apart from STL are already offering and experimenting with bringing private telecom networks and 5G-enabled private telecom networks.

