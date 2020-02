The statutory dues of telecom operators is set to rise as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is now in the process of calculating dues for FY18 and FY19, reported Economic Times.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Rs 92,642 crore in licence fees, interest and penalties are till FY17. The spectrum usage charge (SUC) dues of Rs 70,869 crore though are updated till January 23, 2020, the newspaper report added.

“The AGR dues have been calculated till 2016-2017 — this is a long process. We are now accessing the figures for the period since then, including the penalties and interest,” the report quoted a person aware of the development.