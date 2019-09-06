#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Staff salaries due for 2 months, trying sincerely to release wages at earliest: MTNL CMD

Updated : September 06, 2019 09:55 AM IST

Cash-strapped MTNL has not been able to pay staff wages for July and August, said the CMD.
He declined to give a timeframe for clearing the outstanding salaries, but said, "We are trying sincerely to release at least one month's salary at the earliest".
Distressed telecom PSUs MTNL and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) have been incurring losses and have been facing problems in clearing staff salaries on time in the recent past.
