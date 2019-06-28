Spectrum auctions in India likely in second half of 2020, says Moody's
Updated : June 28, 2019 06:53 AM IST
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has recommended auction of about 8,644 MHz of telecom frequencies at an estimated total base price of Rs 4.9 lakh crore, which includes radio waves for 5G services.
Telecom operators in India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh continue to focus on further strengthening and densifying their 4G networks.
