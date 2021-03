Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday (March 2) that it spent Rs 18,699 crore in the spectrum auctions that began on Monday. The spectrum auction began with 2,251.25 megahertz (MHz) radiowaves valued at Rs 3.92 lakh crore up for bidding. The auction entailed seven frequency bands for mobile services 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands.

"We have acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub-GHz, mid-band and 2300 MHz bands," Airtel said.

There have been no takers for the 700 MHZ frequency. "700 MHz band did not get bids from any operator due to high reserve prices. Reserve pricing of these bands must be addressed on priority in the future," Airtel said.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on Monday said Rs 77,147 crore were received as the winning bid during the spectrum auction till 6 pm.

Successful bidders can pay entire bid amount in one go (upfront), or exercise an option to pay a certain amount (25 per cent for spectrum won in 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz bands or 50 per cent for spectrum won in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands) upfront with the remaining amount in a maximum up to 16 EMIs, after a moratorium of two years.