Business
SoftBank looking to buy stake in Bharti Airtel's telecom business, says report
Updated : August 12, 2019 10:11 AM IST
The Japanese firm may buy stake either directly or indirectly through a holding company, said the report citing sources.
As per the report, there is a long way to go before the deal is finalised as Softbank usually invests in start-ups during the pre-initial public offering (IPO) stage.
