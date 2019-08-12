SoftBank looking to buy stake in Bharti Airtel's telecom business, says report

Investment giant Softbank is in talks to buy a stake in Bharti Airtelâ€™s telecom business and other assets, reported Business Standard.

The Japanese firm may buy stake either directly or indirectly through a holding company, said the report citing sources.

As per the report, there is a long way to go before the deal is finalised as Softbank usually invests in start-ups during the pre-initial public offering (IPO) stage.

However, if the deal gets finalised, it wonâ€™t be the first time that Softbank is getting involved with Mittals, the founders of Bharti. The Japanese firm, the report said, has a close relationship with the Mittals, including investments in social media, gaming, e-commerce, and renewable power.