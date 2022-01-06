Smartphone shipments in India to plummet by 20% in Jan-Mar quarter: Experts

A rapid spike in COVID-19 cases is anticipated to further disrupt the component supply chain of smartphones. A significant shortage of smartphone components has already compelled manufacturers to restrict production in the first quarter of this year.

Consumer sentiment and demand could be impacted as a result of the soaring cases and fear of the highly infectious Omicron variant , according to experts.

The shipment of phones in the January to March quarter will plummet by 20 percent. they said. The average shipment of smartphones in India per quarter stands at 54-55 million.

Faisal Kawoosa, founder of research firm Techarc, told The Economic Times that smartphone brands that are robust in a particular segment will endeavour to get 80-90 percent of their shipments in that segment.

Prior to this, research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) highlighted that smartphone shipments declined 12 percent year-over-year in the September 2021 quarter, shipping 48 million units after four consecutive quarters of growth.

Navkendar Singh, Research Director at IDC, informed that the fourth quarter of 2021 is anticipated to witness a drop in phone shipments due to supply challenges.

Component shortages, according to IDC, is the primary reason for much of this anticipated development. The September 2021 quarter witnessed 3 percent rise in shortages compared to the third quarter of 2019, as vendors kept significant stocks for Diwali amid supply shortages.

According to Navkendar Singh, the first half of 2022 will be full of challenges and some improvement is expected in the second half of the year.

These estimates are based on a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world. A fresh round of restrictions implemented in Hong Kong and China has further disrupted the already burdened component supply chain.

IDC also claims that a spike in infections of Delta and Omicron variants will prohibit people from buying expensive flagship smartphones.