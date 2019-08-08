Business
Singtel to raise its stake in Bharti Telecom to over 50%, says report
Updated : August 08, 2019 09:28 AM IST
The move, the report said, will convert the holding company into a foreign-owned entity with over 85 percent foreign ownership, said the report.
A Bharti Airtel spokesperson told the newspaper that it was seeking investments in order to reduce some debt.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more