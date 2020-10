Bharti Airtel on Thursday said shares of its subsidiary Nxtra Data have been issued to CA Cloud Investments, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners, following CCI nod to the recently-announced deal.

On July 1, Airtel had announced that Carlyle Group will acquire about 25 percent stake in its data centre business, Nxtra Data, for $235 million.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Airtel said, "…we hereby inform that upon receipt of approval from the Competition Commission of India and after completion of other condition precedents agreed between the parties, the first closing has been completed and the securities of Nxtra Data Limited, a subsidiary of the company, have been issued to CA Cloud Investments, an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners."