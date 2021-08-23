SC to hear Bharti Airtel's plea against Videocon's AGR due payment tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 24) will hear a fresh plea by telecom major Bharti Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's (VTL) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

Airtel will argue against the encashment of bank guarantees with respect to Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's dues.

Videocon had sold rights to use spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band in six circles — Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West) — to the Sunil Mittal-led company in 2016 for Rs 4,428 crore. The aforesaid spectrum is valid up to December 18, 2032.

Earlier, the department of telecom (DoT) had raised a demand to recover Rs 1,376 crore of Videocon’s dues from Airtel, which the latter has declined to pay.

According to the New Telecom Policy 1999, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their AGR with the government as annual licence fee (LF).

The 1999 policy came after operators made representation to Centre for relief against steep licence fee, which they had consistently defaulted since 1994 and an option to licensees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee was made applicable in the year 1999.

In addition, mobile telephone operators were also required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) for use of radio frequency spectrum allotted to them.

Telecom companies had moved the top court against the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) order, which ruled that certain non-telecom revenues such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend and treasury income would not be counted as AGR on which licence fee would have to be paid to the government.

The TDSAT had exempted a large number of streams from the definition of AGR, like capital receipts, bad debt, distribution margins to dealers, forex fluctuations, sale of scrap and waiver of late fee.

The apex court had also said revenue from non-core sources such as rent, profit on sale of fixed assets, dividend, interest and miscellaneous income must be included while computing a carrier's AGR, dealing a setback to telecom companies who would have to shell out more towards licence and spectrum usage fees.