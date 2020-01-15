#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Supreme Court to consider review pleas filed by telecom firms on AGR verdict tomorrow

Updated : January 15, 2020 09:43 PM IST

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra and comprising Justices S.A. Nazeer and M.R. Shah will consider the review petitions of the telecom operators.
The review petitions were mentioned before Justice Arun Mishra after the court reopened after vacations.
The Supreme Court had ordered telecom firms, including Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd, to pay the government as much as Rs 92,000 crore ($13 billion) in dues.
cnbc two logos
