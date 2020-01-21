#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
SC ruling credit negative for the telecom industry, will have repercussions on banking sector, says Fitch

Updated : January 21, 2020 02:42 PM IST

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will be affected by the Supreme Court's decision to reject the review petition against its earlier ruling in a long-running telecom sector tax case.
The Supreme Court's decision is likely to lead the Department of Telecommunications to demand that telcos pay unpaid dues on license fees and spectrum usage charges by January 23, 2020
