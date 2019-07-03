#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
SC dismisses DoT plea against TDSAT order in RCom spectrum sale case

Updated : July 03, 2019 06:45 AM IST

In February 26 order, the Telecom Dispute Settlement Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) said the liability of past SUC dues rested only with RCom and not Reliance Jio which was looking to buy the firm's 800 MHZ spectrum.
The top court said the Department of Telecom (DoT) plea was without any merit and dismissed it.
The Centre said that the tribunal has exceeded its jurisdiction in interpreting the 'Guidelines for Trading of Access Spectrum by Access Service Providers' and by ignoring earlier observation of the apex court.
