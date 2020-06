The Supreme Court today hit out at telecom companies, saying they "profited" during the lockdown.

The SC did not elaborate on its comment, which came as part of the hearing of the AGR case. The hearing was deferred to June 18.

In reply to the SC's remark, Bharti Airtel Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi stated that the company had contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM Cares fund.

The Supreme Court today heard the issue of allowing telecom firms to pay the mammoth AGR dues worth Rs 1.43 lakh crore in a staggered fashion spread over 20 years.

While a conclusion was not arrived at, the SC struck down the government's demand of seeking Rs 4 lakh crore from PSUs for telecom licences.

Bharti Airtel's total due is at Rs 43980 crore. The company has paid Rs 18,004 crore in installments so far and hence the balance to be paid by the company is Rs 25976 crore.

Meanwhile, for Vodafone Idea the due is larger at Rs 58254 crore. The company has paid Rs 6354 crore in two installments so the balance due to Rs 51,400 crore.

Jio being a new entrant doesn't have heavy dues. The company's dues are Rs 70.5 crore as per the DOT. The company in its self-assessment found that the dues are pegged at Rs 194.7 crore and so it has made a payment already of Rs 195 crore.